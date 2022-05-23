CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, the Sixth District Magistrates Commission convened and appointed David W. Cousin to serve as a Caribou County magistrate judge.

Cousin will succeed the Honorable David R. Kress, who will leave the bench June 30, 2022.

Cousin received his bachelor’s degree from Adams State and his law degree from University of Utah College of Law. Since 2016, he has been a Bingham County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, most recently serving as the Chief Deputy. Prior to that, Cousin worked for the Law Office of Joseph F. Brown in the area of Social Security disability law. Additionally, Cousin has been a solo practitioner, a community

resource provider, and a civil litigator in the areas of insurance defense and corporate lease law.

Cousin currently resides in Idaho Falls with his family but will relocate to Caribou County for his term as magistrate judge.

Cousin will begin serving as magistrate judge in July 2022.

