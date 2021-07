CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an online scam.

They say people have been getting this message in their email.

It asks you to update your drivers license information.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The sheriff office says this is a scam and do not click on the provided links.

The post Caribou County Sheriff issues online scam warning appeared first on Local News 8.