Top Stories

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Beware of unexpected speeding notices from Idaho law enforcement.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office warns an e-mail threat has been making the rounds in the region.

The notice claims you have been caught speeding by a hidden camera. It goes on to demand you pay a large fine or face more legal trouble. The e-mail also suggests you click on a “photo proof” to verify the claim.

But, the Sheriff’s Office says, do not click on the link. They said the link downloads a malicious Java Script file that can install malware on your computer.

If you receive such a notice, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly.