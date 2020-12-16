News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is asking the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to approve four grant applications.

The state agency administers funding for specific recreation improvements under a variety of specific accounts.

“These grants are critical to maintain high-quality recreation areas in Idaho,” said Jarrod Hansen, recreation technician and trails program supervisor for the Dubois Ranger District. “In 2020 we were able to complete major improvements at the Trail Creek Trailhead by matching IDPR grants with other funding sources.”

This year, the forest has identified several projects on the Ashton/Island Park and Dubois Ranger Districts.

They include:

Cutthroat Fund

Box Canyon Boat Launch Vault Toilet Replacement

Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund

Ashton/Island Park Ranger District Snowmobile

Dubois Ranger District Motorized Trailhead Kiosks

Recreation Trails Program (RTP)

Dubois Ranger District Coalmine Trailhead

Recreational Vehicle Fund

Ashton/Island Park Ranger District Campground Improvements •

Buffalo campground Flush Toilet Replacements Part II