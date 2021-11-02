IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The USDA Forest Service is hiring for temporary or seasonal jobs across the nation and that includes areas right here in southeast Idaho.

The positions are in fire, trails, timber, administration, recreation, fisheries and engineering. There are also opportunities to be rehired and compete for permanent positions after completing 24 months of employment as a temporary employee.

The application period is from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12 at www.USAJOBS.gov.

The forest service is looking for dedicated individuals from all walks of life and abilities to join its workforce. Approximately 100 temporary jobs are available across the forest and grassland in southeast Idaho.

Available Positions:

Visitor Information Assistant

Survey Technician

Forestry Technician (Recreation, Trails, Timber, etc.)

Engineering Technician

Biological Technician

And more

Visit the Caribou-Targhee National Forest’s website to search for available positions. Apply on USAJOBS. For more information, contact Human Resources Management at (877) 372-7248, Option 2.

