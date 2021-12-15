IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is seeking project proposals for consideration by the Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) per the provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.

“The RAC is looking to recommend funding for approximately $750,000 for projects in southeast Idaho,” said Bill Davis, RAC Caribou-Targhee National Forest RAC Coordinator. “This past May, the RAC approved approximately 70 projects for a total of $557,966.”

Projects must have broad-based support and a nexus with public land management activities, including but not limited to road, trail and infrastructure maintenance, soil and rangeland improvements, watershed restoration and maintenance, fish and wildlife habitat improvement, noxious and invasive weeds and recreation enhancements. Prior project approvals included noxious weed treatments, trail reroutes and road improvements. All RAC project proposals must be closely coordinated early in the process with the appropriate Ranger District representative and other key partners during the application process.

The application period runs from Dec. 15 to January 31. The RAC will tentatively review project applications in mid-March and provide their recommendation to the Forest Supervisor.

“Our RAC provides an avenue for the Forest to seek local input on where to expend funds that will best benefit their public lands,” Davis said. The committee is chartered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and consists of 15 members representing a wide array of interests. The projects will include work in 10 counties in southeast Idaho

A copy of the application and related instructions are available online HERE. Links to other information about the Secure Rural Schools legislation and local RAC are available on the same website. Applications must be submitted no later than January 31, 2022, to Bill Davis via email at William.davis6@usda.gov.

Or mail to

Att: Bill Davis

East Idaho RAC c/o Caribou-Targhee National Forest

Dubois Ranger District

Dubois, ID 83423

