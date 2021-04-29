POCATELLO, IDAHO (KIFI)— The Caribou-Targhee National Forest has launched the East Mink Creek Recreation Corridor Revitalization Project using funding under the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).

“Each year approximately two million individuals recreate on the Forest. GAOA funding is a great opportunity to improve many of our local facilities and enhance access to these popular areas,” said Mel Bolling, Forest Supervisor.

The East Mink Creek project boundary is five miles from the City of Pocatello, and this recreation corridor connects the urban interface south of Pocatello to the Bannock Mountain Range. It is heavily used year-round for recreation including dispersed camping, motorized and non-motorized trail use, picnicking, hiking, horseback riding, wildlife watching, archery, mountain biking, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, shooting and cross-country skiing.

“We looked at our submittal holistically,” said Wes Stumbo, Caribou-Targhee National Forest Branch Chief. “We wanted the biggest bang for the buck and to use funding in an area accessible to a variety of users and East Mink Creek fit those requirements.”

Revitalization work to occur in 2021 includes:

Repairing and chip sealing 5.31 miles of road up to Scout Mountain Campground through an agreement with Bannock County.

Improving the Kinney Creek Trailhead by adding gravel, increasing parking spaces, adding kiosks and maintaining the trail.

Repaving the Cherry Springs Nature Area and making sure it complies with ABA/ADA standards.

Recontouring the Lead Draw Trailhead, removing garbage and installing new signs.

Giving portions of Scout Mountain Campground a much-needed face-lift by restoring picnic tables, installing new toilets, upgrading the water system and ensuring it complies with ABA/ADA standards

Improving the East Fork of Mink Creek Trailhead and Trail #164 by putting in new trail bridges, refurbishing the kiosk, adding water dips and replacing culverts.

The East Mink Creek Project is just one of more than 550 shovel-ready projects funded through GAOA dollars to assist federal land managers to aggressively take steps in repairing and restoring facilities and infrastructure the American people depend on when visiting their national forests and grasslands.

The post Caribou-Targhee National Forest to revitalize the East Mink Creek Corridor appeared first on Local News 8.