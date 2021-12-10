IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Arts Council is excited to announce this year’s Carols at the Colonial on Dec. 19.

Carols at the Colonial is an evening sing-along of your favorite Christmas carols. It goes from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The art council will lead the music and provide the lyrics. They just need your voices to make the holiday magic happen.

“We are excited to have this event in person this year,” Executive Director Brandi Newton said. “There is nothing like gathering together as a community to celebrate the Christmas Holiday”.

This is a free event, and they welcome all.

The post Carols at the Colonial set Dec. 19 appeared first on Local News 8.