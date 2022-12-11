POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023.

The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to 20% section loss.

Carson Street Bridge is included in a Federal Bridge Bundle Grant that the City of Pocatello partnered with the State of Idaho to obtain. The Federal Bridge Bundle Grant will reconstruct nine bridges within the State of Idaho. The cost of reconstructing Carson Street Bridge is approximately $1.4 million, with the City’s match being $197,987.

The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council represents the State and is tasked to manage the Bridge Bundle Grant. Keller Engineers provided the engineering and Cannon Builders, out of Blackfoot, Idaho, is the construction contractor for this project.

