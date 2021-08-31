MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Cartier Slough Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will be closed for restoration work from Sept. 7 to Sept. 25.

Heavy equipment will be in the area removing old culverts and improving waterways in an effort to restore the natural water flow.

You can view the closure map HERE.

Cartier Slough is a seasonal channel of the lower Henry’s Fork River just downstream from Highway 33 and adjacent to Beaver Dick Park in Madison County.

The majority of the slough is on United States Bureau of Reclamation owned lands that are administered by Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The restoration project will remove check dams and restore riparian function to the slough which is natural but somewhat altered. Current infrastructure including culverts and roads have impeded the natural flow from the main river into the slough causing silt to accumulate and blocking the flow of large debris. Biologists plan to restore or closely mimic the natural historic hydrology of the area by removing the man-made infrastructure.

Restoring the natural hydrology of Cartier Slough will ensure the success of future habitat restoration projects on the site and provide additional wildlife benefits to the area.

For additional information about Cartier Slough click here or call the Upper Snake regional office at 208-525-7290.

