FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel has announced plans to reschedule at least two concerts scheduled at the venue in May.

Yolanda Del Rio, the Grand Lady of Mexico, was booked May 10. Her performance has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 28.

Rodney Carrington was scheduled May 31. HIs show was rescheduled for Saturday, October 10.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid on the new dates.

Anyone unable to attend at the rescheduled time and purchased tickets with a credit card can request a refund by e-mail (support@yapsody.com ) no later than Friday, May 1.

Tickets purchased with cash will be available within two weeks of the date in which the casino reopens.

Updated concert, event, and gaming floor information can be found here.