IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two animals are dead and another one is recovering after a mobile home fire in Idaho Falls.

It happened just after 5:10 p.m. Wednesday night at the Shady Rest Campground off of Yellowstone highway.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.

One cat and one dog were found dead inside the home.

Firefighters also found one husky puppy that was having a hard time breathing. The dog was treated at the scene and taken to the vet.

The Idaho Falls fire Department said the cause of the fire was from a stove being accidentally left on and unattended.

The mobile home is a complete loss.

Those who lived there are staying with family for now.

