POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – What may have been the closest election in Bannock County history will not be appealed.

Greg Cates is conceding in the Republican Primary race for Bannock County Assessor, in what he said was an emotionally exhausting race for himself and his opponent.

Anita Hymas ended the re-count election with only two more votes.

“I truly wish the outcome was different,” Cates said. “I am very passionate about our community and I have a lot of good ideas about how to move bannock county in a better direction. But it appears those ideas will have to wait. I will say, with all certainty, that you’ll be seeing me again on another ballot at another time. My fight is far from over.”

He went on to congratulate Hymas and wished her success in November.

