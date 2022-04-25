IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation’s (IFDDC) Board of Directors announced Monday Catherine Smith has rejoined the downtown organization as executive director.

Smith left IFDDC as its executive director in February 2022 to join the Idaho National Laboratory.

“I sincerely cannot think of a more qualified person that can keep IFDDC and all of the downtown relationships moving in a positive direction – and we are beyond excited to have Catherine lead our organization,” IFDDC Board Chairman, Kevin Cutler said.

Smith joined the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation in 2017.

Smith is a fourth generation Idahoan and is tied to her local and regional community through nonprofit work and volunteerism. She serves as Vice President of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, Vice President of the Civitan’s Club, Chair of the East Regional Council for the Idaho Community Foundation, serves on the Board of Directors of the District 91 Education Foundation, Greater Idaho Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, is a Commissioner of Idaho Falls Historic Preservation Commission, and is the Executive Secretary of the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame. In 2019 she was recognized with the 2019 Idaho APAP Leadership Award. She is a graduate of the Leadership Idaho Falls program from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and was recognized as a Distinguished Under 40 award winner. She has also worked for the Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Falls Arts Council, Post Register, and the Idaho Commission on the Arts.

The post Catherine Smith returns to Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation appeared first on Local News 8.