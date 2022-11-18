MOSCOW, Idaho – We’re getting our first insight into the autopsies of four University of Idaho students who were murdered.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said she believes all the victims were killed using a large knife and all of them were stabbed more than once.

The cause of death for Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle was murder.

There is no indication of any sexual assault.

At this time, they have not determined if there were any defensive wounds.

This is a developing story and we will have more as new information comes to light.

