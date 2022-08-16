IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of E 25th Street, shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire; however, three other occupants, one adult male, one adult female and one 3-year-old male, were inside the home when the fire started.

The fire started in the upstairs back bedroom. The toddler alerted the two adults who were asleep in a basement bedroom. All occupants evacuated the home safely and called the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

The engine 4 crew, typically stationed at the corner of Sunnyside Road and Woodruff Avenue, were driving nearby and were able to get to the home within 30 seconds. On arrival they noted a small single story home with smoke coming from all of the windows. They also noted that no smoke detectors were going off inside the home.

A total of two ambulances, three engines, the ladder truck and the battalion chief responded. IFPD temporarily closed Caspain Avenue. Most of the fire was extinguished within 8 minutes of the first engine’s arrival, keeping it from spreading throughout the rest of the home or other homes in the neighborhood.

Most of the fire damage was isolated to the back bedroom; however, there was smoke damage throughout the home making it uninhabitable. Estimated damages are unknown at this time.

While the point of origin was identified, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention/Investigation Division.

The post Cause of house fire on Caspian Avenue unknown appeared first on Local News 8.