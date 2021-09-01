RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Crews were called out to a storage complex on fire at 4031 E 461 N – Tuck It Away Storage in Rigby at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement deputies and officers were first on scene and reported active flames and heavy smoke coming from at least three storage units.

Central Fire personnel arrived and set up a defensive fire attack on the storage units. Roll-up doors were breached, and fire personnel extinguished contents of the individual storage units.

There were 13 storage units involved in fire and/or heavy smoke damage.

One firefighter was transported to EIRMC by Chief’s vehicle for smoke inhalation. That firefighter has been treated and released by EIRMC.

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time, and fire investigation is underway by Central Fire and Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Deputy Investigator.

There will be no public access to the storage unit while the fire investigation is being conducted.

Estimated monetary damage is difficult to assess as this is individual storage units. As an estimate only, CFD has placed a value of $225,000 as damage assessment.

