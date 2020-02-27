News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Health officials are preparing for the potential spread of the coronavirus in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s not a matter of if, but when the coronavirus will spread across the country.

There are more than 81,000 confirmed cases worldwide and 57 cases in the United States. Southeast Idaho Public Health is gearing up for how they will respond if the outbreak makes its way to our region.

