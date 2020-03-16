Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) announced the college will hold all regularly scheduled classes March 16 and March 17.

CEI will suspend all credit classes on Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 for an early spring break. The regular spring break is March 23 – 27.

At this juncture, all CEI offices and student-facing services will be open Monday through Friday this week and during spring break with business as usual. During the early break, CEI faculty will prepare to move all lecture credit classes into a fully online format by March 30 when students return from spring break. Some CEI Trades programs and science labs may be held via in-person instruction, with social distancing practices and increased sanitation. Workforce Training & Continuing Education classes will be held on a case-by-case basis until further notice.

CEI Announcement Breakdown

Friday (March 13)

CEI suspended all college-supported travel until further notice.

CEI suspended all campus-sponsored events, until further notice

This Week (March 16-20)

CEI will hold all regularly scheduled classes on Monday and Tuesday.

CEI will suspend all credit classes on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. All CEI offices and student-facing services will be open Monday through Friday with business as usual.

Workforce Training & Continuing Education classes will be held on a case-by-case basis until further notice.

Spring Break (March 23-27)

All CEI offices and services will be open.

After Spring Break (March 30)