IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Board of Trustees held a Special Meeting on Monday and interviewed candidates to fill the vacancy left by Trustee Stephanie Mickelsen.

Trustee Mickelsen resigned in May following her victory in the primary election for Legislative District 32.

The Board interviewed the following three candidates who applied and live in Zone 1.

Kirk Larsen — Retired commercial banker and lender; current Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency board member

Dean Mortimer — Served in the Idaho Legislature from 2006-2020; retired mortgage banker and mortgage company owner; jointly owns with his daughter a construction/development company.

Amy Gardels — Registered Nurse; Nurse Manager at Teton Radiology.

“I am pleased because we have three distinct candidates that bring different viewpoints,” Chairman Park Price said.

Each interview lasted approximately 30 minutes. The Trustees intend to make their decision at the next Regular Meeting on June 28, 2022.

