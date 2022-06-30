IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Amy Gardels to fill the Zone 1 Trustee vacancy during their regular meeting held Tuesday.

Gardels is assuming the Trustee role previously held by Stephanie Mickelsen, who resigned following her victory in the primary election for Legislative District 32.

Gardels will serve until the next trustee election, which is in November 2022.

Chairman Park Price noted with Gardel’s “commitment to education and the important role community colleges play in preparing Idahoans for the workforce of today and tomorrow, she will add significantly to our deliberations.”

The Trustees said they were impressed with the quality of the candidates who applied to fill the Zone 1 Trustee vacancy and how fortunate they were to be selecting someone from the “best of the best.”

Gardels expressed that she is “excited to be joining the Board and working to help the College and community.”

Per Idaho law, the Board of Trustees sought applications to fill the vacancy in late-May and early June and interviewed the three applicants during a Special Trustee Meeting held on June 20, 2022.

The post CEI Board of Trustees fill Zone 1 Trustee vacancy appeared first on Local News 8.