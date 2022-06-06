IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Board of Trustees has approved a general fee increase of $11 per credit hour effective for the Fall 2022 semester.

The new total for tuition and fees will be $140 per credit hour.

CEI has not increased the general fee since 2017.

CEI’s fees will now be in line with the other three Idaho community colleges.

CEI is committed to providing a quality education for the best value possible to students. Students earn a certificate or a degree in preparation for a job or use their associate degree to transfer into a four-year university leading to a bachelor’s degree. For most CEI students, this provides the opportunity to attend while staying at home, resulting in significant savings for their first two years of college.

