IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For many College of Eastern Idaho students today was filled with many virtual smiles and comments.

Not the usual celebration they hoped for at the beginning of the semester.

“It’s not how we would like to do it,” CEI Dean of Student Affairs, Mike Walker said. “We’re trying to do the best we can for our graduates and do what’s right by them.”

Students’ names were read off and Walker says they will get more recognition in due time.

“We will have the ‘Field of Graduating Falcons’ which is starting on the 17th,” Walker said. “They can also still walk in December when we host our first December graduation. We’re doing that, largely because of this, but we also are growing at such an astronomical rate.”

One skill that Walker thinks new graduates will have is the ability to keep moving when times are tough.

“We’re grateful that we get to do this. This provides this opportunity for our students. We’re grateful that we can try to honor them and you know everything is going to be okay.”