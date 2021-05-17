IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The College of Eastern Idaho Board of Trustees conducted a Special Meeting Friday to discuss the existing COVID-19 mask and physical distancing requirements in place on the CEI campus.

After a brief discussion, the board unanimously approved discontinuing the requirement for masks and physical distancing, effective Monday.

The trustees deemed the requirement for masks and physical distancing was no longer necessary after new guidance from the CDC, widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines and Governor Little’s decision to move Idaho to “Stage 4.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Going forward, masks will be welcome, especially for those who are not vaccinated, and the College will be respectful of anyone who chooses to wear a mask. CEI leadership encourages everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but does not intend to require any staff, faculty, or student to be vaccinated.

CEI will continue to “contact trace.” If someone tests positive for COVID-19 and was on campus 48-hours prior to the onset of their symptoms, the College will alert those who have come into contact. If an individual has been vaccinated, they may “self-monitor.” If not, anyone in proximity to a positive case will need to isolate or document a negative COVID test. CEI will monitor the state of infections in Bonneville County and make procedural adjustments as needed to protect the health and safety of students, staff and visitors.

The post CEI lifts mask and distancing requirements appeared first on Local News 8.