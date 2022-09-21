IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) will hold a ribbon-cutting Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. for the new Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center (EIWTC).

The Center’s vision, workforce training with a focus on developing skills and increasing the workforce for eastern Idaho. CEI will utilize the 32,000-square-foot building along with 8.47 acres to train the region’s workforce in skilled trades such as — construction, electrical, HVAC, heavy equipment operation, plumbing, welding, etc.

“The building affords an exciting opportunity for the College, our students, and our community workforce partners,” CEI Board of Trustees Chairman Park Price said.

The building was the vision of former Bonneville County Commissioner Cliff Long who wanted a facility dedicated to training displaced workers. Bonneville County and the city of Idaho Falls provided seed money and in-kind donations to win the $4.5 million federal EDA grant. Dr. Charles Boge donated the land.

“There is a kind of a celebration that we’re helping and enabling eastern Idaho to take some steps toward workforce training that other regions in the state have already taken,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said.

EIWTC is located at 101 Technology Drive in Idaho Falls, the former Bonneville County Technology Center.

