IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The College of Eastern Idaho started its fall 2020 semester Monday. The college has prepared to host approximately one-third of classes in-person and two-thirds with online learning.

College administration said it wanted to offer options for students who prefer or need a face-to-face learning experience.

The college has moved its classes to larger auditoriums and is also holding classes in the library and cafeteria to enforce safety precautions recommended by the CDC and Eastern Idaho Public Health. All faculty, staff, and students are required to wear face coverings inside CEI buildings. Regular disinfecting of classrooms will occur with hand disinfectant available throughout the campus. Faculty, staff, and students are asked to take their temperatures prior to coming to campus and to not come to campus if feeling sick.

For students who do not desire a campus experience, CEI has a full array of fully-online classes that can lead to an associate of arts or science degree.

“The health and safety of CEI students, faculty, and staff is foremost in our minds,” said President Rick Aman. “CEI is planning to offer a full array of career technical classes leading to a job. However, given the need to socially distance in classrooms, space is limited for fall. Also, the college has arranged our class offerings in fall to support new high school graduates who are interested in the first two years of a bachelor’s degree, existing university students who need 100 or 200 level courses, but are not planning to attend a university this fall, or anyone who is unemployed due to layoffs and have a desire to upgrade their degree or skill sets.”

Class registration is open until Friday, Aug. 28. CEI said they are also offering an additional eight-week mini session in October to help students who need a later start.