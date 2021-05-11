IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) will hold a virtual 2021 graduation ceremony Thursday, May 13.

The virtual ceremony can be viewed at 7 p.m. on CEI Facebook Live and the CEI homepage at cei.edu.

Dr. Mark Peters, former Laboratory Director at INL and now the Executive Vice President for Laboratory Operations at Battelle Memorial Institute, will be the keynote speaker.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

CEI will virtually confer a total of 362 degrees and certificates to graduates. As a new community college, the number of two-year transferable associate of arts and science degrees continues to rise. This year 110 associate transfer degrees will be awarded, a little more than double 2020 (51) conferred transfer associate degrees.

The College will once again celebrate the accomplishments of CEI graduates with the “Field of Falcon Graduates” located in front of CEI. Lawn signs with names and degrees will be placed for graduates to stand next to their signs and take photos. The outdoor monument electronic message center on the corner of Hitt and 17th will scroll the names of the graduates for further acknowledgment and photo ops.

The post CEI to hold virtual graduation for class of 2021 appeared first on Local News 8.