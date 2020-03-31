Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) has announced the summer semester will be offered fully online.

The semester begins June 1, and summer registration going on now.

“Given the uncertainty of the effects of the COVID-19 virus on our region, our CEI leadership team has decided to be proactive and deliver all general education classes online,” President Rick Aman said. “As a new and innovative community college, our time and efforts have been focused both on campus-based programming and on flexible delivery through the use of technology.”

Summer semester is 8 weeks long.