IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) will start the fall 2020 semester Monday, August 24 with both on-campus and online options.

The college has prepared to host approximately one-third of classes in-person and two-thirds with online learning.

Students who prefer or need a face-to-face learning experience have the on-campus option with the safety precautions recommended by the CDC and Eastern Idaho Public Health.

For students who do not desire a campus experience, CEI has a full array of fully-online classes that can lead to an associate of arts or science degree.

Classrooms are configured in a prescribed six foot socially-distanced manner. All faculty, staff, and students are required to wear face coverings inside CEI buildings. Regular disinfecting of classrooms will occur with hand disinfectant available throughout the campus. Faculty, staff, and students are asked to take their temperatures prior to coming to campus and to not come to campus if feeling sick.

“The health and safety of CEI students, faculty, and staff is foremost in our minds as we prepare to offer classes next week,” President Rick Aman said. “CEI is planning to offer a full array of career technical classes leading to a job. However, given the need to socially distance in classrooms, space is limited for fall. Also, the college has arranged our class offerings in fall to support new high school graduates who are interested in the first two years of a bachelor’s degree, existing university students who need 100 or 200 level courses, but are not planning to attend a university this fall, or anyone who is unemployed due to layoffs and have a desire to upgrade their degree or skill sets.”