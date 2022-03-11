IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Sketched by the tiny hands of two siblings who lost their big brother to cancer merely months ago, the logo and the sentiment behind this year’s IFFD Pipes & Drums event – March in March – holds special meaning.

When the band approached Ella, age 8, and Eli, age 9, and asked if they would be willing to draw this year’s logo in honor of their 15-year-old brother, Mason Grimmett, they quickly brought out their crayons and got to work.

On January 29, 2022, Mason Scott Grimmett, beloved son, brother, and friend lost his heroic battle with osteosarcoma, a diagnosis received only seven months earlier.

Mason Grimmett

“When we started planning this year’s event there was no doubt in our minds that the funds should go to our brother in the fire service and his family as they continue their efforts at raising awareness and fighting back against childhood cancer,” band member/ firefighter Whit Albertson said.

During the March in March event, the IFFD Pipes & Drums band will play at various restaurants and pubs in Idaho Falls on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. They will start at Idaho Brewing Company at 5:30 p.m., followed by MacKenzie River Pizza at 6:15 p.m., The Celt Irish Pub at 7 p.m., Black Rock Fine Wine and Craft Beer at 7:15 p.m., The House on Park Pub at 7:30 p.m. and then finish the evening at the Frosty Gator at 8:15 p.m.

“Thanks to a generous donation by the Frosty Gator, we will be grilling and selling bratwursts at each of the locations,” band member/firefighter Dan Muhlestein said.

Volunteers will be selling t-shirts and sweatshirts and passing firefighter helmets around the crowd at each location. A portion of the proceeds will go toward ongoing efforts to fight back against childhood cancer.

Shirts will only be sold during the event on a first-come-first-serve basis this year, so attendees are encouraged to come early if they want to purchase a shirt.

The band encourages attendees who plan on drinking alcohol to make arrangements for safe and sober transportation home prior to joining the festivities.

The IFFD Pipes and Drums band, a non-profit organization comprised of current and retired members of the Idaho Falls Fire Department, has been playing at local community events and funerals for fellow first responders across Idaho since 2006. The annual March in March is their largest fundraiser. The band also helps with various other fundraisers focused on assisting first responders and their families through challenging times.

“When you purchase a t-shirt, a sweatshirt, a bratwurst, or drop money in one of our helmets this year, you’re not only giving money to help with fundraising, but you’re also honoring an incredibly gracious and talented young man who lost his life far too soon,” Albertson said.

