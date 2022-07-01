IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Idahoans hit the road this weekend to celebrate Independence Day, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will be joining law enforcement agencies across Idaho to keep roads free from impaired driving.

Now through July 9, dedicated patrols looking for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol will working high traffic and event areas.

The primary goal of these patrols will be to prevent the tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday from impaired driving incidents.

According to data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety, nearly 40% of all fatal crashes in Idaho involve some sort of driver impairment. Between 2017 and 2021, 453 people were killed in impaired driving crashes in Idaho – including 104* people who were killed in 2021. Many of these fatalities could have been prevented if drivers would have avoided getting behind the wheel after using drugs or alcohol. Historically, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to a wide variety of impaired driving incidents over the 4th of July holiday weekend not just on our roads and highways, but on off road trails and waterways.

For everyone to enjoy a safe holiday weekend, all it takes is a little planning and responsibility beforehand if you plan to use intoxicating substances. While additional officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers, we can all do our part to keep Idaho’s roads safe. Celebrate with a plan and remember these safe alternatives:

Plan ahead. Before you drink, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. Even if you only drink a little, it’s not worth the chance of being involved in a crash or getting arrested.

Before you drink, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. Even if you only drink a little, it’s not worth the chance of being involved in a crash or getting arrested. Speak up. Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely. It’s better to be on the safe side of avoiding impaired driving to begin with.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely. It’s better to be on the safe side of avoiding impaired driving to begin with. Report Drunk Drivers. If you see a suspected impaired driver, use your cell phone in hands-free mode to call Law Enforcement Immediately. Locally, calling Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 will put you in contact with Law Enforcement throughout the county

If you see a suspected impaired driver, use your cell phone in hands-free mode to call Law Enforcement Immediately. Locally, calling Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 will put you in contact with Law Enforcement throughout the county *ISP (*477) will also connect you to Law Enforcement resources in your area

Do your part during this holiday weekend to celebrate with a plan and be responsible, so everyone around you can enjoy this Independence Day Weekend.

The post Celebrate with a plan and be responsible, drive sober this holiday weekend appeared first on Local News 8.