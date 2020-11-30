IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Our holiday shopping to-do list may be changing this year.

The Idaho Falls and Pocatello Downtown Development Corporation are celebrating “Small Business Saturday.”

Your part in this year’s Small Business Saturday is more critical than ever before.

After shopping big for Black Friday local business owners are asking us to shop small this holiday.

Stephanie Palagi, Executive Director of Historic Downtown Pocatello says this year they are celebrating Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Small Business month.

“It’s been a tough year for businesses. Small businesses have really taken the brunt of the economic struggles in our community and across the nation. We’re encouraging our community to come out and shop small and dine local through Christmas Eve,” said Palagi.

Local business owners tell us spending your money at a small business generally puts more money into the local economy.

Kanda Russell, owner of Kanda’s & company, an antique store in Pocatello, tells us her store has really taken a toll since the pandemic.

“I know our business is down 60% in the last two weeks which is really shocked me,” said Russell.

This holiday is about discovering unique products made in your home town while helping your entrepreneur neighbor’s dreams come true.

However, to keep that dream going, they need your business and cooperation to always wear a mask.

“I think a lot of stores downtown are just as worried about having the covid, you know, come in the door. So, I think if we all just take our time and shop local it’ll keep the businesses going. With their help, small business will make it through 2020,” said Russell.

Organizers suggest we let the spirit of giving do more than just show our family that you love them, by choosing to shop local.