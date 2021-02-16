Idaho State Police A cement truck slides off of US 26 on Feb. 16, 2021 due to black ice.

Black ice caused a cement truck to tip over near 81st and US 26 in Bonneville County Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 9 a.m.

The driver of the truck was not injured, they said.

Area roads have black ice be careful. ISP is currently on a cement truck rollover US26 and 81st N. pic.twitter.com/lPrJqStVTD — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) February 16, 2021

