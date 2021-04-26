MGN Online

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho has the 2nd highest growth rate in the nation according new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Monday.

Idaho grew by 17.3 percent in 2020 since the last census in 2010.

The Census 2020 reports Idaho resident population as 1,839,106 compared the 2010 census of 1,567,582. An increase of 271,524.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Utah had the highest growth rate of 18.4 percent. Wyoming was the slowest at 2.3 percent.

Even though the increase was large, it was not enough to add another seat in U.S. House of Representatives.

Oregon, Montana, Colorado, Florida and North Carolina gained one additional seat in the House and Texas gained two seats.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost a seat.

The United States saw a 7.4 percent growth rate, which is the second slowest in U.S. History.

To see the 2020 Census data, click on the link below.

2020 Census Apportionment Results

You can watch the Press Conference held the by Census Bureau below.

The post Census reports Idaho has 2nd highest growth rate appeared first on Local News 8.