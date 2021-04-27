CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming remains a long way off from picking up another congressional representative amid slow population growth, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The figures show that six states including Wyoming will continue to each have one representative in the U.S. House.

Montana will be the only state to gain a second U.S. representative after its population exceeded 1 million over the past decade. Montana previously had two representatives but lost one in 1993.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Figures from the 2020 census show Wyoming remains the least populated state with a population of about 578,000 for apportionment. The apportionment number that determines representation in Congress includes U.S. troops and other federal employees overseas.

Wyoming was among the slowest-growing states, with a 2010 apportionment population of 568,000. Only Ohio, Michigan and Connecticut had slower growth, while Illinois, Michigan and West Virginia lost population.

Wyoming’s 2.3% resident population growth from 2010-2020 was slower than the increases in all neighboring states, which ranged from 7.4% in Nebraska to 18.4% in Utah.

The post Census: Wyoming long way off from adding 2nd US House seat appeared first on Local News 8.