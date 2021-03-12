BOZEMAN, Mont. (KIFI) – The U.S. Forest Service has denied an application to allow heli-skiing in the Centennial Mountains. If approved, the permit would have allowed helicopters to land in the Centennial Mountains to deposit skiers from January 1 to March 1 each year.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and other conservation organizations opposed the permits in an important wildlife corridor for grizzly bears, wolves and other wildlife in southwest Montana and Idaho.

“Noisy, disruptive heliskiing has no place in the Centennials, and we’re thrilled that the Forest Service blocked this permit,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. “This is a significant victory for grizzly bears, wolverines and other wildlife that call these unique lands home.”

The Forest Service noted that biologists have documented grizzly bear dens in the area. They stated the “helicopter would likely cause injury to denning females and possible mortality of cubs.”

Forest Service officials also noted the proposed skiing areas were avalanche-prone and could risk public safety. They noted that non-Forest Service lands were available.

