IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Philip Reppert has been named director of the Center for Advanced Energy Studies (CAES) and Idaho University Collaborations at Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

CAES is a research, education and innovation consortium consisting of INL and Idaho’s three public research universities: Idaho State University, University of Idaho and Boise State University. Reppert will oversee operations at the CAES facility in Idaho Falls, which recently added a control room simulator for a NuScale small modular reactor and will soon feature a new transmission electron microscope, a $5 million investment.

Reppert will also oversee the collaborations between INL and the Idaho universities related to the memorandum of understanding regarding INL’s Cybercore Integration Center and Collaborative Computing Center, and other collaborative interactions with Idaho university partners.

Before joining INL, Reppert served as associate director of Geological and Environmental Systems at the National Energy Technology Laboratory, providing technical leadership and capability stewardship in earth science research since 2018. Prior to that, he spent seven years at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency as a senior project scientist and supervisor of the geophysics subsurface research branch.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Pennsylvania State University, and a doctorate in geophysics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a member of the American Geophysical Union and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists. Reppert has a distinguished research background in near-surface geophysics and ground-penetrating radar, as well as rock physics.

