RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Since the National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning, the Central Fire District said no burning will be allowed.

You can see the full notice from the National Weather Service below.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM. * WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…13 to 19 percent. * IMPACTS…Strong winds and low humidity coupled with dry fuels will create critical fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: – Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. – Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. – Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

