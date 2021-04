RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Central Fire District has issued a burn ban for Saturday, April 10.

The district said the ban is due to a forecast of high winds.

Absolutely no burning will be allowed.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The ban will be lifted for Sunday if the winds calm down.

The post Central Fire issues burn ban appeared first on Local News 8.