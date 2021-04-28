FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A motion hearing for Chad Daybell has been scheduled for Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

You can watch the hearing below.

Daybell is being held on a $1 million bond and is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. Investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

