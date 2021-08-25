FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Chad Daybell has waived his right to speedy trial, according to court documents posted on Tuesday.

According to the documents, pursuant to Idaho Code 19-3501 (2), the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Idaho, Daybell has the right to trial within six months from the date of arraignment.

“I have been fully advised by my attorney of the right set forth above; I full understand this right and I hereby voluntarily, freely, intentionally, and knowingly waive my statutory right to a speedy trial,” he said in the document.

You can view the document HERE.

Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell were indicted in May on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Daybell is also charged with the murder of his wife, Tammy, who died a few weeks before Daybell and Vallow married.

The children’s disappearance became national news after Daybell and Vallow abruptly left Idaho following questioning by police about the disappearance of Tylee and JJ as well as Tammy Daybell’s death.

Vallow’s children were last seen on different days in September 2019. Law enforcement officials found their remains on Daybell’s rural property in Fremont County nine months later.

Along with the murder charges, Daybell is charged with insurance fraud stemming from life insurance policies that allegedly paid him money after his wife’s death.

Vallow is charged with grand theft for allegedly continuing to draw Social Security benefits for her children after their deaths.

Vallow-Daybell has been deemed not competent to continue with court proceedings and has been admitted to a mental health facility for treatment.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

The post Chad Daybell waives right to speedy trial appeared first on Local News 8.