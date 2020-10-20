Rexburg Missing Children

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Chad Daybell’s lawyer John Pior has asked a hearing to dismiss the case against Daybell be postponed.

It was scheduled for next Thursday.

Court document shows the reason is both the defense and the prosecution just recently got the transcripts of the preliminary hearing and need more time to go over them.

Judge Steven Boyce accepted the motion and set a new hearing date for November 24.

The hearing to combine both Daybell and his wife’s Lori Vallow Daybell’s cases together is still set to happen next week on Thursday, October 29.

Daybell is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. Investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September.

Vallow-Daybell is currently being held on $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell HERE.