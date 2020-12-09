Top Stories

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Chad Daybell’s lawyer, John Prior, formally requested a change of venue Thursday.

Prior filed a six page memorandum that outlines his reasoning for moving Daybell’s trial from eastern Idaho to Boise, stating “pretrial publicity” has prevented his client from having a fair and impartial trial within the current venue.

“The hope of finding an impartial jury from a larger population is far more likely than in very small number of eastern Idaho rural communities

whose local media agency has an incredible following,” Prior said.

Chad daybell is facing two counts of conspiracy to destroy, alter, or conceal evidence in connection to the disappearance and deaths of his stepchildren, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow.

Authorities found their remains at Daybell’s home in June of this year.

Chad’s wife Lori Vallow-Daybell is scheduled to appear before a judge Jan. 6 to discuss a similar motion for a transfer of trial and a motion to dismiss her cases in Fremont County.