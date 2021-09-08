IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls announced the Challenge Hunger Idaho fundraising goal of $10,000 has not only been met but exceeded.

This movement that began with a Facebook challenge to local businesses to raise funds and awareness about hunger and food insecurity in Eastern Idaho was the brainchild of local charity group, The Hall Foundation.

The Hall Foundation put forth a matching $10,000 if the Challenge Hunger Idaho project and local Good2Go stores

could raise a donated amount of $10,000 to be given to the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls to support their mission of feeding hungry and food insecure families and individuals in Eastern Idaho.

Community Food Basket has seen an enormous increase in the need for emergency food over the last year, at a 130% increase some months.

Challenge Hunger Idaho was able to raise $11,850, which was then matched by the Hall Foundation for a grand total of $21,850.

The Hall Foundation and Good2Go employees will be holding a check presentation and also providing a few hours of

service at the CFB emergency food warehouse, 1895 N Boulevard, on Thursday at 12:30 pm.

But it gets better.

A group of four anonymous local philanthropic women, referred to as “The 4 Amigas”, stepped forward earlier this year to issue a challenge of their own. These 4 Amiga’s will match up to $100,000 in donations to help support the purchase of the Community Food Basket emergency food warehouse location as a legacy building to the community. This guarantees that Community Food Basket will have a forever home to feed hungry folks.

The $21,850 raised by The Hall Foundation, Challenge Hunger Idaho, and Good2Go stores will now be matched with

the 4 Amiga’s challenge and result in a $43,700 donation to the Community Food Basket emergency warehouse capital campaign and their mission fill hungry bellies.

The post Challenge Hunger Idaho surpasses $10,000 goal for local food bank appeared first on Local News 8.