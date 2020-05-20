Local News

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Heath Perrine has been named District Ranger for the new Challis-Yankee Fork Forest Service District. Perrine moves to Challis from the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, where he work as assistant forest engineer.

In his last position, Perrine worked with private industry, counties and the state of Idaho on road maintenance agreements and implementing a program of work through the Good Neighbor Authority.

“Heath began his engineering career with the Salmon-Challis National Forest,” said Chuck Mark, Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor, “I feel fortunate to have him return to the Forest to provide leadership as the Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger.”

Perrine is an Idaho native and Boise State University graduate in Civil Engineering.

Perrine said, “I am looking forward to really integrating into the community of Challis, serving the people, and caring for this valuable piece of federal land.”

Perrine will assume his new duties on July 5.