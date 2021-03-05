DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) —The Teton Basin Ranger District is looking at making important improvements to the Packsaddle Lake Recreation area and is asking for the public’s input.

Located just outside of Tetonia, Idaho, Packsaddle Lake is a popular recreation area nestled within the Big Hole Mountains.

“Packsaddle Lake is a popular destination,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger. “However, anyone who has been to the area knows how steep, slippery and difficult the trail can be.”

Steep roads, poor drainage and other erosion concerns are often exacerbated by seasonal weather conditions, resulting in a less than ideal experience.

The City of Driggs acknowledges the difficult access for locals and regional visitors and believes the project will “improve safety, convenience and overall enjoyment of this recreation feature by the people of this community.”

Pence realizes while this project will make the trail a little bit longer, it will ultimately provide a much better experience for those heading to the lake.

The project proposes to revamp access to the area by moving portions of FS Roads 381 and 951 and FS Trail 212 to more suitable locations and to relocate the parking area near the current intersections of FS Roads 381 and 951. The Forest estimates that 1.5 miles of existing trails and roads will be removed while 1.2 miles of new construction will occur. Portions of the roads and trails no longer needed will be reclaimed to match the surrounding vegetation.

The formal 30-day public comment period started March 2. More information on the project, including a map of the proposal, is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59531 or by contacting Joe McFarlane, Project Lead at 208-354-6615. Electronic comments must be submitted to comments-intermtn-caribou-targhee-teton-basin@usda.gov.

The post Changes in the works for Packsaddle Lake appeared first on Local News 8.