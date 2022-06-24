IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to logistical and safety concerns raised by the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls (CFBIF) food donations will not be accepted or collected on the 2022 4th of July parade route.

In lieu of food donation collection, the Idaho Falls City Council, who in prior years have helped collect food donations, will be walking the front of the parade route carrying CFBIF monetary donation cans. In addition, CFBIF will have volunteers, walking in two block sections, collecting monetary donations, and handing out our “Most Needed Items” flyers with the CFBIF Venmo code on the back.

This will allow patrons of the parade to be aware of what foods are needed most at the Food Basket and still donate to the effort. These items, or any food items, can be donated at either of their locations at any time, not just on the holiday.

Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls has the unique ability to take every $1 donated and use it to purchase $4.80 worth of needed food.

Due to a lack of summer food drives, CFBIF relies on our ability to stretch a dollar to keep our shelves stocked to meet the increasing needs of the community.

“The current cost of food (food-flation), gasoline, and increased prices for rent and other services means that our families are cutting their food budgets to get by. CFBIF is doing our best to meet the increased need in the area,” CFBIF Executive Director Ariel Jackson said. “Kids who would normally receive breakfast and lunch at school are now at home relying on meals. This can triple a family’s food budget during summer months. Every dollar counts.”

Those wishing to help in the efforts of keeping shelves stocked can simply drop a dollar in a volunteer can, donate online at feedidahofalls.org, send a check to PO Box 2236, Idaho Falls, ID, 83403, or bring food by CFBIF anytime.

The post Changes to 4th of July Parade food collection efforts appeared first on Local News 8.