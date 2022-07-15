JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Saturday, the two COVID-19 testing sites in Teton County, Wyo. operated by Curative will no longer provide tests at no cost to everyone.

There will be three options to cover costs:

Curative will bill their insurance Patients can pay at the time of service If a patient is uninsured, your test will remain at no cost due to the Wyoming Department of Health COVID-19 testing program.

This change in payment options is occurring to align with the Wyoming Department of Health’s prioritization of COVID-19 testing supplies. To learn more about Curative’s billing and pricing policy click HERE. COVID-19 testing appointments at Teton County’s two sites can still be booked by going HERE.

“We are so grateful for the partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health to support COVID-19 testing in our community since November 2020,” Teton County Health Department Director Jodie Pond said. “As a small community we are lucky to have such easy access to COVID-19 testing through Curative, Inc. We know this will be a transition for our community, but in this phase of the pandemic it is time to move to this model of accessing testing. The Teton County Health Department will continue to work with the Wyoming Department of Health to provide services for those who are in the greatest need.”

Teton County Health Department wants to remind the community every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a third round of free at-home Antigen COVID-19 tests (up to 16 tests). Orders can be placed by clicking HERE.

If you test positive and are at risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, treatments are available that can reduce your chances of being hospitalized or dying from the disease. There are multiple area pharmacies that carry these medications. These medications are now available through your healthcare provider and local pharmacies may soon begin to directly prescribe these medications.

If you have questions related to COVID-19 testing, are symptomatic, or need assistance obtaining a COVID-19 treatment, call the Teton County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 307-732-

8628.

