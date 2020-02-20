News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Things are getting serious for Bonneville School District 93 when it comes to grading. Months ago the district took on creating a universal grading policy all teachers would follow.

They created groups with parents, students, and teachers to talk about grading. Today, they looked outside Idaho to Kentucky and an expert in the field. Dr. Thomas Guskey talked to the school board and then teachers of District 93. He explained the research behind grading. What works and doesn’t work. How to overhaul a system and build it to work for the students and parents.