IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho (LECI) operates as a sounding board for law enforcement to contact in the event that workforce stress begins to take a toll on an officer’s mental health.

The community chaplain group will often come to the scene of traumatic events to assist in counseling the families affected by tragedies to include house fires and deaths.

They also assist deputies in making death notifications to provide support for family members so the officers can return to the field without leaving a family in distress.

“Great group, they’re just getting their feet under them,” Captain Sam Hulse with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said. “We see them as a great resource.”

Captain Hulse says LECI is secular in their operations and offers religious mentorship to those who seek it.

In the event of house fires, the chaplaincy group coordinates resources to assist families in getting back on their feet.

“It’s kind of a neat process and their desire is to have a footprint across the state,” Captain Hulse said.

LECI recently completed their second chaplain academy. Captain Hulse says they are a critical resource for our community.

“We encourage first responders to seek appropriate counseling when needed,” Captain Hulse said. “We recognize post traumatic stress disorder is real and that we have individuals that we work with that have suffered it.”

Captain Hulse says law enforcement officers are exposed to traumatic events throughout the entirety of their careers that most people only see once or twice in their lifetimes.

“That level of pressure and that repeated exposure to catastrophic life events for others takes a toll on first responders,” Captain Hulse said.

He says it’s not always one traumatic event that causes PTSD in first responder professions but continuous exposure to stress and pressure that comes in various forms which can lead up to a person developing PTSD over time.

“I think one of the things that has gotten better overtime is we recognize that now there are ways to treat it that didn’t exist before,” Captain Hulse said.

Captain Hulse mentioned there are specific cognitive therapies that a person experiencing PTSD symptoms can work through.

“I think in a lot of ways, we’re healthier than we were because of that and longevity is better when people recognize what those pressures are and how it’s manifesting in their life and how they can work on and deal with those,” Captain Hulse said. “The professions are probably as difficult as they’ve ever been. But our abilities to navigate and deal with some of that stress and pressure, I think, is also better.”

He says the most important aspect for first responders to maintain their mental health is to never ignore signs of PTSD. He says empowering first responders to recognize symptoms and seek professional treatment is a healthy progression for law enforcement agencies everywhere.

We will be speaking with Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho to understand how their services are benefitting our entire community.